Democrat Mayor Muriel Bowser Activates National Guard: Illegal Immigration at ‘Tipping Point’ in D.C.

Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser (D), a proponent of sanctuary city policy, has activated the National Guard as she says the region is at an illegal immigration “tipping point” with about 4,000 border crossers and illegal aliens arriving in recent weeks.

On Thursday, Bowser announced that she had activated the D.C. National Guard to “help lead that effort” in dealing with waves of illegal immigration to the region where border crossers and illegal aliens are taking full advantage of President Joe Biden’s expansive Catch and Release operation.

“We are very focused and we continue to be very focused on having the federal government do its part and take the lead in addressing what we see as a growing humanitarian crisis. … We’re going to continue to pursue federal involvement,” Bowser said.

“We need space and we need the federal government to be involved so I’ve asked for the deployment of the Guard as long as we need the Guard to deal with the humanitarian crisis that we expect to escalate,” Bowser continued.

The reported 4,000 border crossers and illegal aliens who have arrived in D.C. in recent weeks is a fraction of the total that American border communities face every day.

In Texas border towns, alone, nearly 130,000 border crossers and illegal aliens were caught crossing the border in June. Most recently, in the small town of Normandy, Texas — with a population of just 29 residents — about 400 border crossers and illegal aliens crossed into the area this month.

Randy Clark / Breitbart News

The pro-sanctuary mayor said “the number of people crossing the border … we expect to only go up” and thus the Biden administration should implement “a national response.”

The Biden administration’s response, though, has been to hugely expand its Catch and Release capabilities, ensuring that at least 7,100 border crossers and illegal aliens arrive at the United States-Mexico border every day — a crippling figure for American border communities.

Part of that Catch and Release operation is paroling thousands of border crossers and illegal aliens into the U.S. every day. The process has ensured that from February 2021 to May 2022, more than a million border crossers and illegal aliens have been released into American communities.

As Washington, DC, witnesses, mass immigration has real pocketbook costs for Americans. In D.C., waves of illegal immigration will likely spike housing costs even higher for residents. Already, 800-square-foot apartments in D.C. are going for nearly $3,000 a month.

Research conducted at the University of Pennsylvania found that “an immigration inflow equal to 1 percent of a city’s population is associated with increases in average rents and housing values of about 1 percent.”

In New York City, New York, Mayor Eric Adams (D) — also a proponent of sanctuary city policy — has said that residents must get “on board” with illegal immigration straining their public schools, hospitals, infrastructure, housing costs, and neighborhoods.

“Our schools are going to be impacted, our healthcare system is going to be impacted, our infrastructure is going to be impacted. … We’re going to need all New Yorkers to be with us on this,” Adams said.

