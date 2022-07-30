Poll: One-Third Say Coronavirus Restrictions Will ‘Always’ Exist

Americans appear to be divided on when they believe life will “return to normal” in terms of the Chinese coronavirus, a Navigator Research survey released this week found.

The survey asked, “When do you expect life in the United States to ‘return to normal,’ with people able to go out about their lives and interact as they did before the coronavirus pandemic?”

Less than a quarter, 23 percent, said it has already returned to normal, followed by 22 percent who said it will return to normal by the end of spring 2023.

More than one-third of Americans, 37 percent, believe the U.S. will “never” return to a state of normalcy, predicting that “there will always be coronavirus restrictions.” That sentiment is held by 37 percent of Democrats, 35 percent of independents, and 36 percent of Republicans.

The survey was taken July 14-18, 2022, among 1,002 registered voters.

It comes as members of President Joe Biden’s administration continue to hint at a resurgence of the virus as the fall and winter approach.

“What I will tell you is that come the fall and winter, most everyone who’s an expert on pandemics and these viruses will tell you there’s a strong chance that we’ll see a resurgence of the virus — whether it’s the variants that we have now or new variants, and we gotta be ready,” Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra told Just the News this month:

Joe Biden REPEATEDLY promised he'd "shut down the virus." But Biden had no plan. He lied. pic.twitter.com/mXu6DuaWty — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 11, 2022

Meanwhile, Dr. Anthony Fauci has offered a revisionist view of his role early on in the pandemic, falsely stating this week that he did not push for mass lockdowns.