Indiana Police Officer Shot, Killed During Sunday Morning Traffic Stop

An Elwood, Indiana, police officer was shot and fatally wounded Sunday morning shortly after 2:00 a.m. during a traffic stop.

FOX 59 reports the officer was “conducting a traffic stop near the intersection of State Road 37 and County Road 1100N in Madison County” when the incident occurred.

The officer pulled over a vehicle and the driver exited and opened fire, striking the officer at least once.

The officer was transported to a hospital where he died.

The Associated Press notes “the suspect has a criminal record, which includes a conviction in 2006 for firing a gun at Indianapolis officers.”

The Herald Bulletin observes the alleged shooter fled the scene and other officers pursued him, apprehending him after performing “precision immobilization techniques.”

The shooting suspect’s name is Carl Roy Webb Boards II.

