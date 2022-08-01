Biden’s Open Border Attracting the World’s Poor: ‘I Don’t Have a Dollar’

President Joe Biden’s policies at the United States-Mexico border are attracting the most vulnerable and poorest foreign nationals, a new report details.

As most border crossers and illegal aliens are being directly released into the U.S. interior, the Biden administration is helping entice foreign nationals in the most desperate circumstances to make the often-deadly journey to the southern border. Most likely do not have valid claims for asylum.

A report from Noticias Telemundo Investiga details how border crossers and illegal aliens being released into American communities are increasingly arriving with nothing.

“I don’t have a dollar to live on,” one of 15 border crossers told Noticias Telemundo Investiga. In another case, a 70-year-old border crosser waited in line at a homeless shelter hoping he would be able to get a pair of underwear and a hot shower.

Executives with Catholic Charities, one of a handful of taxpayer-funded non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that helps facilitate illegal immigration, said about half the border crossers they are encountering are single adults who have no ties to the U.S.

Even as these border crossers and illegal aliens are released into American communities, they do not have U.S. addresses to list on Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) paperwork so they are putting down the addresses for NGO office buildings.

In San Antonio, Texas, alone, the city is seeing an influx of about 600 border crossers and illegal aliens every day and more than 80 percent need accommodations like housing, food, shelter, clothing, and other services.

In some cases, border crossers and illegal aliens released into the U.S. interior have been assigned court dates in other major cities in New York, Florida, and Washington, DC. Many are unable to pay for a $20 bus ticket out of Texas.

Biden’s policies have brought more than 1.7 million border crossers and illegal aliens to the U.S.-Mexico border in fiscal year 2022. This figure does not include the hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens who successfully crossed the border without being detected by agents.

The desperation of border crossers and Biden’s policies are a boon for the Mexican drug cartels which profit about $13 billion a year from human smuggling at the southern border. This is 26 times the profit the cartels were earning under former President Donald Trump.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.