‘She’s Done Us Dirty’: Wyoming Voters Slam Liz Cheney on CNN

Wyoming voters slammed Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) on CNN over the weekend for participating in the partisan January 6 Committee.

“Can I cuss?” one voter responded when asked about Cheney’s role on the committee. “She’s done us dirty,” the voter said. “Look at how she’s done Trump. I’m a Trump fan.”

In 2020, former President Donald Trump won about 70 percent of the vote in Wyoming. “She’s supposed to be supporting him,” the voter continued. “She’s a Republican, for crying out loud.”

“Personally, I think she’s had three too many [terms],” a second voter said. “Why doesn’t he [Trump] have a defense team in that courtroom?” a third voter asked when questioned about Cheney’s claim that she is defending the rule of law by helping Democrats on the committee. “That ain’t the rule of law. That’s a kangaroo court.” “Will you support Liz Cheney?” the CNN reporter asked another voter. “Absolutely not,” the voter responded. “It’s all a hoax,” the voter said when the topic of the January 6 Committee was raised. “It’s all propaganda. It has nothing to do with anything. It’s a witch hunt.” Unfortunately for Liz Cheney, her reelection isn't taking place at CNN Headquarters. The actual voters of Wyoming are sick and tired of her!!! https://t.co/HmvmlZATWp — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 1, 2022

Though voters slammed Cheney in her home state, she has received lots of support from many outside of Wyoming, such as Hollywood elites. In fact, Cheney has received more donations from Democrat-controlled California than any other state, Federal Election Commission (FEC) data shows. Cheney’s elite Hollywood donors include studio mogul Jeffrey Katzenberg, producer Kevin Bright, and director Gary Ross.

In contrast, Donald Trump-endorsed local attorney Harriet Hageman has raised more than $1.2 million from Wyoming voters, more than four times as much as Wyoming voters have donated to Cheney, FEC data shows.

Hageman, who is leading Cheney by about 30 points in the Republican primary — set for August 16 — has noted that Cheney’s alliance with Democrats on the January 6 Committee is contrary to Wyoming’s interests. “Liz Cheney has lost Wyoming. Liz Cheney doesn’t live in Wyoming. She doesn’t represent us,” Hageman told Breitbart News. “She doesn’t represent our values.”

According to a Casper Star-Tribune/Mason-Dixon poll released on Friday, 54 percent of voters were less likely to support Cheney’s reelection “because she’s part of the panel investigating the attack on the Capitol.”

“The big story is Liz Cheney is going to get beat,” Brad Coker, managing director of the polling firm Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, stated about the polling. “That’s a foregone conclusion.”

Follow Wendell Husebø on Twitter and Gettr @WendellHusebø. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality.