A task force created by the Justice Department last year to investigate threats against election workers looked into over 1,000 contacts reported as “hostile” or “harassing.”

Assistant Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, Jr. and 750 election officials and workers shared the finding from the Justice Department’s Election Threats Task Force on Monday after reviewing over 1,000 contacts that were reported as “hostile” or “harassing” by the election community.

Approximately 11 percent of the contacts met the threshold for a federal criminal investigation. The press release noted, “While many of the contacts were often hostile, harassing, and abusive towards election officials, they did not include a threat of unlawful violence.”

The investigation found that in cases where a person was identified, 50 percent of the time, the source contacted the victim on multiple occasions and the number of individual investigations the task force underwent was less than five percent.

While there have been no multi-state prosecutions so far, the task force has indeed charged four federal cases in addition to another case that was charged before the task force’s inception.

However, the task force does anticipate more cases to be charged soon.

The task force found that states with closer election results, in addition to having post-election contests, were more likely to have received threats.

Additionally, 58 percent of the overall potential criminal threats were from states that underwent 2020 post-election lawsuits, recounts, and audits: states such as Arizona, Georgia, Colorado, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada, and Wisconsin.

