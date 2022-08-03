Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) cleared up any lingering media “confusion” on what is appropriate in a school curriculum as the new school year approaches, making it clear that Marxist ideology and sexualized content has no place in a child’s classroom.

“As students head back to their classrooms this fall, I’m happy to clear up any ‘confusion’ the media may have about appropriate curriculum: Math, Reading, Writing,” DeSantis wrote, while deeming “CRT, Sexualized Content, [and] Transgender Ideology” inappropriate.

“Florida schools will educate children, not indoctrinate them,” he added.

The governor signed anti-Critical Race Theory (CRT) legislation in April, which provides “substantive protections for both students and parents to ensure that the education they’re receiving in Florida is consistent with the standards of the state of Florida.” The standards bar the inclusion of Marxist-rooted teachings such CRT, as the governor has emphasized that taxpayer dollars will not be used to teach children to hate their country.

“We are not going to tell some kindergartner that they’re an oppressor based on their race,” he said at the time.

That same month, DeSantis defended the Florida Department of Education for rejecting dozens of books for failing to meet Florida standards due to the inclusion of Common Core as well as CRT.

This year, the Florida legislature also passed the Parental Rights in Education bill, which the governor signed. The law bars classrooms discussions on sexual orientation and gender identity for children in kindergarten through third grade, triggering leftist activists nationwide.

“These leftist politicians, corporate media outlets, some of these activist groups, they actually have read the bill, and they’re sloganeering because they don’t want to admit that they support a lot of the things we’re providing protections against,” DeSantis said of the legislation.

Since then, the governor has focused on endorsing a wave of conservative school board candidates who he believes will fight for the administration’s freedom first policies at the local level. These are individuals who will stand “on the frontlines of defending our students and standing up for parental rights,” the governor said.