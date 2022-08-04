Police: Previously Deported Illegal Alien Kidnapped Girl; Bodies of Her Mother and Brother Found in His Home

A previously deported illegal alien allegedly kidnapped a 12-year-old girl and held her captive while the bodies of her mother and brother decomposed in his home in Dadeville, Alabama.

José Paulino Pascual-Reyes, a 37-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, was arrested and charged this week after the 12-year-old girl he allegedly kidnapped escaped and led police to his property, where they found two decomposing bodies.

Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett confirmed to Fox News that Pascual-Reyes is an illegal alien who has been previously deported from the United States by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). At an unknown later date, Pascual-Reyes again illegally entered the United States.

Police searched Pascual-Reyes’ mobile home in Dadeville after the girl was seen wandering on a nearby highway by a driver who called 911. The girl said she had been tied to bed posts by the illegal alien, was assaulted by him, and given alcohol to keep her in a drugged state. She only got out of the restraints by chewing them off.

#BREAKING: Tallapoosa County Sheriff Jimmy Abbett shares new details onto the alleged Kidnapping of a juvenile who was allegedly restrained to bed posts for a week, given alcohol to keep them in a drugged state, but escaped by chewing out of the restraints. Court documents indicate 37-year-old Jose Reyes is charged with Kidnapping 1st Degree. Read more-> https://bit.ly/3JniSV5 Posted by Elizabeth White on Tuesday, August 2, 2022

The girl, deemed a “hero” by law enforcement, led police to Pascual-Reyes’ home while he was working at a construction site in Auburn, Alabama. At his residence, they found the bodies of her mother, Sandra Vazquez Ceja, and her brother, who is believed to have been under 14 years old.

Ceja, who had been released into the United States interior by President Joe Biden’s DHS as part of their expansive Catch and Release operation, had an asylum hearing pending before her death. She is said to have been Pascual-Reyes’ girlfriend.

On July 24, Pascual-Reyes allegedly murdered Ceja by smothering her with a pillow and allegedly assaulted her son to death with his hands and feet. Pascual-Reyes then dismembered the mother’s and son’s bodies to try to hide the evidence, according to police.

Pascual-Reyes is being held at the Tallapoosa County Jail pending a bail hearing. He has been charged with multiple counts of capital murder and abuse of a corpse as well as kidnapping. Police expect more charges against Pascual-Reyes following a full investigation.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.