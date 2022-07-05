Red States: Biden Eroding American Sovereignty by Releasing Over a Million Border Crossers into U.S.

President Joe Biden is eroding United States sovereignty as his administration has released over a million border crossers and illegal aliens into American communities since he took office in late January 2021, an amicus brief signed by 17 states alleges.

The brief — signed by officials from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, West Virginia, and Wyoming — was filed last week in a case against the Biden administration for their seeking to drastically reduce arrests and deportations of illegal aliens in the U.S.

As noted, Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is using the little-known “humanitarian parole” authority to release tens of thousands of border crossers and illegal aliens into the U.S. interior every month.

“Although most migrants that DHS encounters are supposed to be subject to mandatory detention if they are not immediately removed DHS has circumvented this mandate too through abuse of its parole authority under 8 U.S.C. §1182(d)(5),” the brief states:

That parole authority is carefully circumscribed “within narrow parameters,” and requires individualized decisions that are made “case-by-case and with a public-interest justification.” But DHS has instead been “releas[ing] undocumented immigrants into the United States en masse” under that authority. [Emphasis added]

The brief suggests that three-fourths of illegal aliens arriving at the southern border are evading Border Patrol agents while the “small portion that DHS does not slip through the agency’s fingers entirely, DHS unlawfully paroles many of them into the U.S. rather than detaining them.”

“For the vast majority of migrants unlawfully entering the U.S., actual enforcement of U.S. immigration laws by DHS is thus the rare exception, rather than the rule,” the brief states.

As Breitbart News has reported, Biden’s DHS has released nearly 1.05 million border crossers and illegal aliens into American communities since February 2021. This is a foreign population twice the size of Wyoming’s, about 84,000 people larger than the population of Austin, Texas, and twice the population of Atlanta, Georgia.

In May, alone, Biden’s DHS released more than 95,000 border crossers and illegal aliens into the U.S. interior — nearly 30,000 people larger than the population of Portland, Maine. In April, Biden’s DHS released nearly 118,000 and in March, the agency released over 80,000.

The case is Texas v. United States, No. 22-40367 in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.