Bernie Sanders Forcing Senate Democrats to Shoot Down Leftist Amendments to ‘Inflation Reduction’ Act

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) on Sunday forced Senate Democrats to tank amendments to the Inflation Reduction Act that would have added elements from the Build Back Better Act.

Sanders proposed an amendment that would raise the corporate tax rate to pay for an expanded child tax credit. The amendment failed 97-1, with Sanders as the only vote in favor of the amendment.

Sanders has pushed for more leftist policies in the Inflation Reduction Act, which did not include more benefits such as an increased child tax credit. Sanders proposed the amendment during the “vote-a-rama” portion of the reconciliation process, where senators can offer virtually an unlimited number of amendments.

Some senators took offense to Sanders offering amendments to change the bill before it comes to the Senate floor for a final vote.

“I don’t think it’s helpful. I don’t think it’s helpful for the child tax credits,” Sen. Michael Bennet (D-CO).

A leaked memo from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) reveals the socialist is interested in another presidential bid. https://t.co/YDmHTXeqzl — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) April 21, 2022

“I don’t want to embarrass anybody,” Sanders said, defending his strategy. He said his proposals have strong support across the Senate Democrat conference.

“Are they frustrated because we need to expand and extend the child credit? … Every amendment that I introduced today has widespread support,” the Vermont Democrat socialist said.

Despite the internal squabbles over changing the bill, Sanders said he would vote for the bill to pass even without his proposed changes.

Sanders is not the only Democrat proposing amendments; Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) offered a healthcare amendment that Democrats also shot down.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.