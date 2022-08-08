Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) leads his long-time colleague Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) in New York’s Twelfth Congressional District Democrat primary race by nine points in the Emerson College poll.

The two long-time lawmakers, colleagues, and House committee chairs are running against each other in the August 23 primary for the first time, as a court-ordered redistricting map merged the East and West sides of Manhattan into one, Twelfth Congressional District.

After falling ten points behind Maloney in Emerson College’s May poll, Nadler has gained 19 points since mid-May and now leads the primary field.

Nalder has a nine-point lead on Maloney, 40 percent to 31 percent, with Suraj Patel, who faced Maloney in 2020, failing well far behind with 11 percent. Seventeen percent of the respondents were undecided ahead of the primary only weeks away.

The Emerson College poll was conducted between August 1 and 2 with 1,000 “very likely” Democrat primary voters in the Twelfth Congressional District.

The poll in May found that Maloney was leading with the same 31 percent, while Nalder was trailing with 21 percent, and Patel only had four percent. At the time, 36 percent of the respondents were undecided.

While this is the first time both lawmakers go head to head in the election, they have not wasted any time exchanging barbs.

Their latest feud was taking the credit for providing the first part of the 2nd Avenue subway line, which is in Maloney’s current congressional district. However, Maloney has commented about Nalder’s health, used her gender in a recent ad, and accused him of sexism. Nader has called Maloney an “anti-vaxxer” and highlighted her far-left record.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.