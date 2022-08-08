Conservatives Denounce FBI Raiding Mar-a-Lago

A police car is seen outside former US President Donald Trump's residence in Mar-A-Lago, Palm Beach, Florida on August 8, 2022. - Former US president Donald Trump said August 8, 2022 that his Mar-A-Lago residence in Florida was being "raided" by FBI agents in what he called an act of …
GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images
Paul Bois

News of the FBI raiding former President Donald Trump’s private home of Mar-a-Lago ignited a firestorm of reactions from Republican politicians and conservative activists on Twitter, all of whom denounced the move as a blatant power grab by the Democrats to silence and intimidate a potential 2024 nominee.

As Breitbart News reported on Monday, FBI agents swarmed the former president’s home in Florida on Monday, reportedly to obtain classified documents he had in his possession after leaving the White House, according to various sources.

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar- A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said in a statement. “Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before.”

Other conservatives and Trump supporters piled on the condemnation, calling Monday’s actions by the FBI inexcusable persecution of the former president that will lead to serious future consequences.

