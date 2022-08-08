Steve Scalise: House Republicans Will Hold FBI, DOJ Accountable Next Year

House Republican Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA) reacted to the FBI’s reported execution of a search warrant at former President Donald Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago in Florida on Monday, pledging that House Republicans will hold federal officials accountable when they win back a majority in the lower chamber of Congress.

“Let’s be clear: This is a brazen weaponization of the FBI by Biden’s DOJ against his political opponent—while giving their political allies free passes. It’s exactly why the IRS shouldn’t get an army of 87,000 more agents. House Republicans will hold them accountable next year,” Scalise wrote on Twitter.

Let’s be clear: This is a brazen weaponization of the FBI by Biden’s DOJ against his political opponent—while giving their political allies free passes. It’s exactly why the IRS shouldn’t get an army of 87,000 more agents. House Republicans will hold them accountable next year. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) August 9, 2022

More details to come.