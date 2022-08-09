Failed 2020 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton brazenly touted her ‘But Her Emails’ merchandise on social media after the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) raided former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home on Monday night.

“Every ‘But her emails’ hat or shirt sold helps @onwardtogether partners defend democracy, build a progressive bench, and fight for our values. Just saying!” Clinton tweeted early Tuesday morning, promoting the $30 cap.

Every “But her emails” hat or shirt sold helps @onwardtogether partners defend democracy, build a progressive bench, and fight for our values. Just saying!https://t.co/4TiUxjmRNY pic.twitter.com/rflM8fTAbw — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 9, 2022

Clinton, who served as Secretary of State under former President Barack Obama, has continued to lean into her infamous email scandal, in which she scrubbed 33,000 emails and mishandled classified information she likely used to hide efforts to use her office to raise money for her family’s foundation, Breitbart News reported. Unlike with Trump and despite evidence of alleged misconduct, the FBI excused Clinton.

Clinton has previously promoted the ‘But Her Emails’ hat to taunt Trump, as well as a $20 mug mocking her “acid-washed” email server.

This is just sad. https://t.co/beeZGDfJ0N — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) February 11, 2022

Take a sip from your new mug as you read the news… https://t.co/7vfORxQviQ pic.twitter.com/HblDXCpsW8 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 7, 2022

The former Secretary of State is one of several Trump opponents that the FBI has declined to raid despite evidence of alleged misconduct, as Breitbart News detailed here.

The 45th president released a statement on Monday night confirming the raid and lamenting what many conservatives are calling political persecution.

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar- A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said. “Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before.”

Two sources familiar with the search told Politico it was related to “allegations that Trump allies improperly removed boxes of presidential records from the White House after leaving office — including some that may have included classified information. One of those sources said the raid took ‘hours.”’

BREAKING: Trump confirms, the FBI has raided Mar-a-Lago. pic.twitter.com/U5K5Kjqy3b — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) August 8, 2022

However, Trump’s son Eric Trump told FNC’s Sean Hannity that FBI agents broke into a safe that “he didn’t even have anything in.”