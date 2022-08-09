Joe Biden Coughs Through White House Speech After Fighting Coronavirus

President Joe Biden struggled through a speech at the White House on Tuesday, repeatedly coughing as he spoke about the CHIPS and Science Act.

The president was spotted sucking on a throat drop before his speech, but it was not enough to prevent him from coughing. Biden also tried drinking water to control his cough, but it did not succeed, as he continued to cough into his hand.

The president’s cough was hoarse and loose, not the usual dry cough that interrupts some of his political speeches.

But his cough did not stop Biden from celebrating his recent legislative successes, boasting that Democrats were delivering on their campaign promises.

“People will look back on this week, with all we’ve passed and all we’ve moved on, that we’ve met the moment,” he said proudly between coughing fits.

Biden recently recovered from coronavirus, after spending more than two weeks in isolation while he fought off the virus.

But he continues to display a stubborn cough that is plaguing his political events.

During his trip to Kentucky on Monday, Biden also coughed several times into his hand as he spoke.

He was only spotted wearing a mask during the trip after landing aboard Marine One at the airport in Lexington.

After exiting the helicopter, Biden struggled to put his sport coat back on before dropping his sunglasses and removing his mask.

Watch below as Joe Biden struggles to dress himself:

C-SPAN