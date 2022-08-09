Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has remained silent on the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s estate at Mar-A-Lago.

McConnell did not respond to Breitbart News’s request for comment on the shocking incident, nor has he released a public statement about the historic raid at the time of publication.

The GOP leader has not commented or demonstrated concern about this historic precedent at a time when Trump may mount a comeback campaign against President Joe Biden in 2024.

Three GOP senators in leadership positions have issued public statements condemning the raid, including Senate Republican Conference chair John Barrasso (R-WY), National Republican Senatorial Committee chair Rick Scott (R-FL), and Senate Republican Conference vice chair Joni Ernst (R-IA).

“When Republicans retake the majority in the Senate, there will be a thorough & aggressive investigation into the @FBI’s raid of Mar-a-Lago,” Scott tweeted. “Everything needs to be on the table for AG Garland, including impeachment if he doesn’t come out TODAY & explain what happened.”

Barrasso echoed Scott’s outrage. “Raiding a former president’s home is unprecedented,” he said. “The Justice Department needs to quickly and transparently tell the American people who approved this raid and why it occurred.”

Ernst added the raid was “totally unprecedented action by the DOJ and FBI — the same agencies who labeled parents domestic terrorists and sat on the sidelines while Justices were threatened and churches were vandalized.”

“The American people deserve answers, now,” she stated.

On Monday evening, Trump broke the news that his home had been raided by FBI agents. “These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar- A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said. “Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before.”

“The political persecution of President Donald J. Trump has been going on for years, with the now fully debunked Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, Impeachment Hoax #1, Impeachment Hoax #2, and so much more, it just never ends,” Trump added. “It is political targeting at the highest level!”

On Monday, House minority leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) revealed he is considering the creation of an investigative committee to probe the Justice Department and other agencies. “When Republicans take back the House, we will conduct immediate oversight of this department, follow the facts, and leave no stone unturned,” McCarthy said in a statement. “Attorney General Garland, preserve your documents and clear your calendar.”

When McCarthy was asked by Punchbowl News about what type of committee he would create if Republicans reclaim the House in November, he said he would confer with the Republican caucus. “I gotta talk to my members and see where we go,” McCarthy said. “We have to follow it wherever it goes.”