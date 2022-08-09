FBI agents reportedly searched through former first lady Melania Trump’s wardrobe during Monday’s raid of Mar-a-Lago, the Trump family’s residence in Florida.

Former President Donald Trump announced the FBI raided his home in a statement issued Monday.

“These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar- A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents,” Trump said. “Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before.”

In addition to searching through Trump’s office, FBI agents also combed through Melania Trump’s wardrobe.

As the New York Post reported:

FBI agents scoured Melania Trump’s wardrobe and spent several hours combing through Donald Trump’s private office, breaking open his safe and rifling through drawers when they raided the former First Family’s Mar-a-Lago home in Florida Monday morning.

However, the search warrant was reportedly limited to finding presidential records as well as evidence of classified information being stored at Mar-a-Lago, the Post reported.

The FBI raid of the 128-room, 62,500-square foot property lasted over nine hours, as agents reportedly arrived at 9:00 a.m. and did not leave until after 6:30 p.m.

The raid was conducted by more than 30 plain clothes FBI agents from a Florida and Washington field office, according to the Post.

The agents searched Trump’s locked basement storage room, where they confiscated 15 cardboard boxes of White House materials that reportedly contained Trump-era White House mementos, including letters from former President Barack Obama and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The FBI agents were reportedly “arrogant,” according to one eyewitness, and they told Trump representatives, “We have full access to everything. We can go everywhere.”

Additionally, the agents refused to allow Trump’s lawyers inside the property to cool off. Instead, they were left in a parking lot outside the residence.

The Trump family was not at Mar-a-Lago during the FBI raid.

Jordan Dixon-Hamilton is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jdixonhamilton@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter.