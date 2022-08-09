Trump-Backed Candidates Sweep Board Day After FBI Raids Mar-A-Lago

Candidates endorsed by former President Donald J. Trump had another immaculate night in statewide and federal races Tuesday, just a day after the Federal Bureau of Investigation raided Mar-a-Lago. His endorsement record now stands at 192-11.

Businessman Tim Michels, who served as a U.S. Army ranger for 12 years, beat out his opponent, Rebecca Kleefisch, for the Republican gubernatorial nomination in Wisconsin, Dave Wasserman of the Cook Report declared.

I've seen enough: Trump-endorsed Tim Michels (R) defeats former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch (R) in the #WIGOV GOP primary and will face Gov. Tony Evers (D) in the fall. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) August 10, 2022

As the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel notes, Trump endorsed Michels back in June.

“Wisconsin needs a Governor who will Stop Inflation, Uphold the Rule of Law, strengthen our Borders (we had the strongest borders in history just two years ago, now we have the weakest!) and End the well-documented Fraud in our Elections,” Trump wrote.

“Tim Michels is the best candidate to deliver meaningful solutions to these problems, and he will produce jobs like no one else can even imagine,” he added.

Five other candidates backed by the 45th president in the Cheese State advanced to the general election Tuesday at the federal level, according to the Associated Press election results compiled by the New York Times. At least one candidate in the state legislature earned her nomination:

Rep. Bryan Steil (R-WI) – GOP nominee for the First Congressional District

Derrick Van Orden – GOP nominee for the Third Congressional District

Rep. Scott Fitzgerald (R-WI) – GOP nominee for the Fifth Congressional District

Rep. Tom Tiffany (R-WI) – GOP nominee for the Seventh Congressional District

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) – GOP nominee for U.S. Senate

State Assemblywoman Janel Brandtjen (R-22) – GOP nominee for District 22

In Connecticut, Leora Levy won the GOP U.S. Senate primary over Themis Klarides and Peter Lumaj. Levy, the national Republican committeewoman for Connecticut, received Trump’s endorsement on Thursday, when Trump slammed her general election opponent, Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT).

“Leora Levy is running to represent the Great State of Connecticut in the United States Senate,” Trump said. “The current Senator is a mocked and laughed at fool, who said for many years that he was a brave war hero in Vietnam, when the facts later revealed that he had never even been to Vietnam.”

Trump praised Levy, who is a Cuban-born American:

In the Senate, she will work hard to Grow the Economy, Secure the Border, Fight for Energy Independence, Support our Military and our Vets, champion Election Integrity, Protect the Second Amendment, and Fight Violent and Vicious Crime, which is at the highest level in Connecticut history.

Levy appeared on Breitbart News Saturday over the weekend and called the 45th president’s backing an “honor” Her victory puts his endorsement record among U.S. Senate candidates a a perfect 17-0.

Additionally, all three Trump-backed candidates clinched nominations in Minnesota Tuesday:

Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN) – GOP nominee for the Sixth Congressional District

Rep. Michelle Fischbach (R-MN) – GOP nominee for the Seventh Congressional District

Rep. Pete Stauber (R-MN): GOP nominee for the Eighth Congressional District

The sweeping victories make Trump’s endorsement record immaculate in 31 states.

Texas: 33-0 Indiana: 6-0 Ohio: 16-0

West Virginia: 2-0 Kentucky: 6-0 Pennsylvania: 8-0 Alabama: 6-0 Arkansas: 5-0 California: 7-0 [8-0 with Rep. Connie Conway’s (R-CA) special election victory] Iowa: 4-0 Mississippi: 1-0 Montana: 2-0 New Jersey: 1-0 South Dakota: 1-0 Nevada: 2-0 North Dakota: 2-0 Virginia: 4-0 Alaska: 1-0 Colorado: 1-0 Illinois: 4-0 Oklahoma: 4-0 Utah: 3-0 Maryland: 1-0 Kansas: 5-0 Missouri: 4-0 Michigan: 7-0 Arizona ( 9-0) Tennessee (8-0) Connecticut (1-0) Minnesota (3-0) Wisconsin (6-0)

Trump picked up an extra win Monday, after Wasserman declared Trump-endorsed Joe Kent advanced to the general election for Washington’s Third Congressional District over Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, who voted for Trump’s impeachment. Midterm primaries continue on August 13 in Hawaii.