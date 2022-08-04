Donald Trump Endorses Leora Levy for U.S. Senate in Connecticut

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Leora Levy for U.S. Senate in Connecticut on Thursday evening ahead of the state’s upcoming primary on Tuesday.

Levy said she was “honored” to have Trump’s complete and total endorsement.

“Thank you President Trump! I’m honored to have your COMPLETE and TOTAL endorsement,” Levy tweeted. “I’m the ONLY candidate who can Beat Back Blumenthal and hold Joe Biden accountable.”

Thank you President Trump! I’m honored to have your COMPLETE and TOTAL endorsement! I’m the ONLY candidate who can Beat Back Blumenthal and hold Joe Biden accountable. Help us win BIG on Tuesday! >> https://t.co/HQAYkYZ51l #ctsen #ctpol pic.twitter.com/0RDeEqllC9 — Leora Levy (@LeoraLevyCT) August 5, 2022

Levy hopes to unseat Democrat Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) in the November midterm elections. Trump previously nominated Levy to be the U.S. Ambassador to Chile in 2019.

Trump called Levy to endorse her while she was at a campaign stop attended by her two opponents, Themis Klarides and Peter Lumaj.

Donald J Trump just endorsed Leora Levy for US Senate in Connecticut in a phone call she held up to a GOP audience that included her rivals In Tuesday’s primary, Themis Klarides and Peter Lumaj. pic.twitter.com/OIisbq75Mo — Mark Pazniokas (@CTMirrorPaz) August 5, 2022

Trump attacked Blumenthal in his endorsement of Levy, calling the Democrat senator a “mocked and laughed at fool” because he made up a “horrible fairytale” about his military record.

“Leora Levy is running to represent the Great State of Connecticut in the United States Senate,” Trump said. “The current Senator is a mocked and laughed at fool, who said for many years that he was a brave war hero in Vietnam, when the facts later revealed that he had never even been to Vietnam.”

Breaking News: President Trump has officially endorsed @LeoraLevyCT in Connecticut Republican primary for Senate. Leora Levy is facing Themis Klarides in the GOP primary. pic.twitter.com/u0SMlXHJBP — The Calvin Coolidge Project (@TheCalvinCooli1) August 5, 2022

“‘Da Nang’ Dick acts so sanctimonious and righteous when in actuality he is a coward who has gotten away with this disgusting crime against our Military for years,” Trump said. “He was ready to quit after being found out, tears rolling down his face, but he didn’t have the courage to leave the race in disgrace with the Election only a few days away.”

Trump called on Connecticut voters to make Blumenthal “pay the price of what he did, and be terminated as your United States Senator.”

The former president praised Levy for doing a “fantastic job in life,” and noted her service on the Republican National Committee.

“In the Senate, she will work hard to Grow the Economy, Secure the Border, Fight for Energy Independence, Support our Military and our Vets, champion Election Integrity, Protect the Second Amendment, and Fight Violent and Vicious Crime, which is at the highest level in Connecticut history,” Trump said.

Trump also criticized Levy’s opponent, Themis Klarides, for being endorsed by “3 of the Worst RINOs in the Country.”

Trump said:

Her opponent, Themis Klarides, has been endorsed by 3 of the Worst RINOs in the Country, Larry Hogan, whose candidate the other night lost big, Charlie Baker, who couldn’t come close to getting the Republican Nomination in Massachusetts (thank you, President Trump!), and quit, and, of course, “Sloppy” Chris Christie, who left with the lowest approval rating of any Governor in the history of the State of New Jersey, and whose recent book set a record for the least sales ever per television interview.

Klarides has the support of Connecticut’s Republican Party.

Trump also called Klarides out for being weak on crime, the U.S. Military, veterans, and the Second Amendment.

“Ms. Klarides is Weak on Crime, Weak on our Military and Vets, and Will Not Be Protecting our under siege Second Amendment,” Trump said. “She has accused America of ‘systemic racism’ and, very importantly, she has no chance of beating Da Nang Dick despite his fake and fraudulent military career.”

“Leora Levy is a wonderful woman who works hard and smart, and will never let you down. She will defeat the corrupt Richard Blumenthal in November, and what a victory that will be. Leora has my Complete and Total Endorsement,” Trump concluded.

