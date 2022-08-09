Voters say federal bureaucracies are too large and only concerned with their own political interests, a Convention of States Action/Trafalgar Group survey released prior to the Senate’s passage of the $700 billion “Inflation Reduction” bill — which devotes billions to hire a fleet of new Internal Revenue Service (IRS) agents to target middle class Americans — found.

The survey asked, “What is your opinion of federal bureaucracies in Washington DC like the EPA, CDC and IRS?”

Most, 58.5 percent, said the federal agencies have “grown too large and only serve their own political interests,” compared to 33.1 percent who actually believe the federal agencies serve the American public and consider them an “effective way to implement laws Congress passes.”

Opinions were sharply divided on party lines, as 72.7 percent of Democrats believe the agencies are useful and effective, serving the American people. Most Republicans and independents, 89.9 percent and 54.7 percent, respectively, agree that the federal agencies have grown too large and only serve selfish interests — not those of the American people.

The survey was taken July 24-28, 2022, Among 1,080 likely general election voters and has a 2.9 percent margin of error.

It preceded the Senate’s Sunday passage of the $700 billion “Inflation Reduction” Act, which the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) admitted will not actually reduce inflation.

Perhaps one of the most shocking aspects of the bill is the devotion of $80 billion to create what the House Freedom Caucus has described as “an army of 87,000 new enforcement agents to target Americans with as many as one million additional audits per year on taxpayers earning less than $200,000 – the same middle-class suffering the most from the skyrocketing inflation of Bidenomics.”

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) also blasted the measure, emphasizing the fact that it essentially “doubles the size of the IRS.”

“Those IRS agents are designed to come after you. They’re not designed to come after the billionaires and the big corporations. They’re designed to come after small businesses and working families across this country,” he said.

“The Democrats are making the IRS bigger than the Pentagon, plus the Department of State, plus the FBI, plus the Border Patrol combined. The IRS is going to be bigger,” the Texas lawmaker warned. “This is a massive power grab.”

The survey also came ahead of the FBI’s unprecedented raid of former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home, prompting outrage and demands for an investigation from top Republicans.