Gavin Newsom Mocks ‘Freedom-Loving’ Governors of Florida and Texas

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), whose blue California has experienced a mass exodus, experiencing one of the biggest population declines in the nation in 2021, attempted to troll “freedom-loving” governors such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), accusing them of being frauds.

Newsom teased a “new” series titled “Hypocrite or Fraud,” where he attempted to troll Republican governors who, unlike him, championed freedom and personal choice during the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

“Every single night we turn on the TV, you see some of these ‘freedom-loving’ governors — Florida and Texas and elsewhere — railing against vaccine mandates, particularly COVID vaccine mandates,” Newsom said.

“But the truth is, every single one of them, led by Ron in Florida, are mandating vaccines for your kids in their states. You can’t get into public schools in Florida without seven mandated vaccines,” he claimed.

“So my question to all of you, is that hypocrisy, or is that just fraud?” he asked:

Christina Pushaw, press secretary for Gov. DeSantis, responded to the Democrat governor’s most recent cry for attention.

“Disinformation from the desperate California King,” she said.

“Florida doesn’t recommend COVID shots for kids nor mandate them for anything, including school,” she said. “On the other hand, it’s shameful that Los Angeles denied kids their right to an education, over private medical decisions.”

This is not the first time Newsom has attempted to garner attention by targeting conservative governors. Over the Fourth of July weekend, Newsom released a video urging Floridians to flock to the Golden State:

We’re about to celebrate Independence Day — but Freedom is under attack by Republican leaders in states like Florida. Banning books.

Restricting speech.

Making it harder to vote.

Criminalizing women and doctors.



DeSantis later responded to Newsom’s bizarre attacks, explaining that Newsom’s California is “hemorrhaging population.”

“When families are uprooting from the Pacific coast to go almost 3,000 miles in search of a better life, that’s telling you something,” he said. “Yes, we’ve created a citadel of freedom here that has attracted people, and we’re proud of it.

“But let’s just be clear, California is driving people away with their terrible governance. Some of the best weather in the world in southern California, they have some of the best natural advantages, probably the best natural advantages of any state in this country,” DeSantis continued.

“And for the entire history of California, they never lost population until this recent governor got into office, and now they’re hemorrhaging population,” adding that it is “almost hard to drive people out of a place like California, given all their natural advantages.

“And yet, they’re finding a way to do it,” DeSantis said.

As Breitbart News reported last year, California lost one percent of its population in 2021 — 367,000 residents — as they fled to other states. Meanwhile, Florida Republicans continue to increase, outnumbering registered Democrats by well over 200,000 voters. A recent Rasmussen Reports survey also indicates that Americans view Florida a “more desirable” place to live than California.