Conservative Jonathan Skrmetti will become the next attorney general in the state of Tennessee, replacing current Attorney General Herbert Slatery, marking another win for the conservative movement.

The Tennessee Supreme Court selected Skrmetti to replace Slatery beginning September 1, 2022. One of six candidates interviewed by the court, Skrmetti served as the Chief Deputy Attorney General in the Attorney General’s Office until 2021. According to TN Courts, Skrmetti “managed approximately 160 attorneys in 15 litigating divisions and served as a negotiator in the $26 billion multistate opioid settlement.” He has since served as chief counsel to the state’s Republican Gov. Bill Lee.

Chief Justice Roger A. Page spoke highly of Skrmetti, explaining that he believes he has the “breadth of experience and vision necessary to lead the Attorney General’s office for the next eight years.”

“He is an accomplished attorney with a deep understanding of Tennessee government and our judicial system,” Page added.

Top state officials also praised the court’s choice. Gov. Lee described Skrmetti as someone with a “brilliant legal mind with vast experience at the state and federal levels.”

“And he’s one of the finest public servants I know. Tennesseans will be well-represented by their next Attorney General,” Lee said.

Jonathan is a brilliant legal mind with vast experience at the state and federal levels, and he’s one of the finest public servants I know. Tennesseans will be well-represented by their next Attorney General. https://t.co/4VicLBy1tH — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) August 10, 2022

Lt. Governor Randy McNally (R) echoed those sentiments, making it clear that the next attorney general’s conservative principles “are unquestioned.”

Congratulations AG @JSkrmetti! Jonathan’s legal acumen and conservative principles are unquestioned. Having worked with him in his role as @GovBillLee’s counsel as well as when he served as Deputy Attorney General, I am confident he will be an outstanding Attorney General. https://t.co/S8jtcvjZqv — Randy McNally (@ltgovmcnally) August 10, 2022

State Rep. William Lamberth (R) also called the decision a “fantastic choice by the TN Supreme Court.”

In a statement, Skrmetti said he considers it a “privilege to continue serving the people of Tennessee as their Attorney General and Reporter.

“I look forward to working with the dedicated public servants at the Attorney General’s office to represent all three branches of Tennessee’s government,” he said in a statement. “I thank the Supreme Court for entrusting me with this responsibility and General Herbert Slatery for his eight years of distinguished leadership.”