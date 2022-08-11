Reminder: Joe Biden Senate Papers Still Hidden from Public

While corporate media and Democrat politicians are focused on boxes of White House documents former Presidential Donald Trump reportedly kept with him at Mar-A-Lago, President Joe Biden’s Senate papers still remain hidden from the public.

Biden’s Senate papers reportedly fill 1,875 boxes and include 415 gigabytes of electronic records spanning Biden’s time in the Senate between 1973 through 2009. The documents include “committee reports, drafts of legislation,” and Biden’s personal correspondences with his Senate colleagues.

Biden also said the documents include “a lot of confidential conversations” during a 2020 interview on MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

It is rumored the documents include a written complaint filed by Tara Reade, who accused Biden of sexual misconduct during an interaction that allegedly took place in 1993.

Biden gifted his Senate Papers to his alma matter, the University of Delaware, in 2011 on the condition that they would be made public after his tenure as Vice President. However, the University of Delaware changed the papers’ release date one day before Biden announced his 2020 presidential campaign.

Instead of a December 31, 2019 release date, the papers will not be released until two years after Biden “retires from public life.” However, the University provided no definition for what it considers to be “public life,” leaving the final release date unknown.

Biden claimed that the papers could not be released during his presidential campaign, despite calling on former President Donald Trump to release sensitive financial information.

