Democrat D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser Again Asks Biden for National Guard to Deal with Illegal Immigration ‘Crisis’

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) is again requesting President Joe Biden deploy the National Guard to help deal with the illegal immigration “crisis,” as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) continues busing migrants to the sanctuary city.

This week, Bowser again requested Biden’s Department of Defense to deploy the National Guard after her last request was rejected by the administration. Bowser posted the letter she sent the Pentagon to her Twitter account:

We need help from our federal partners as we seek to stabilize and manage our operating environment in this critical moment. I have been honored to work with the men and women of the DC National Guard many times and today we renewed our request for their assistance.

Biden officials, speaking anonymously, have said the president is concerned about “the optics” of a Democrat mayor calling record-setting illegal immigration levels a “humanitarian crisis, as Bowser has done.

For months now, Abbott has sent thousands of border crossers and illegal aliens to Washington, D.C., as well as New York City — two of the nation’s premier sanctuary jurisdictions with Democrat mayors that have promised to shield illegal aliens from arrest and deportation.

Late last month, Bowser called the migrant buses to D.C. a “tipping point” for the city. In her most recent National Guard request, Bowser called the buses a “crisis.”

The few thousand border crossers and illegal aliens that have been bused to Washington, DC, still pales in comparison to the level of illegal immigration seen by American border communities under the Biden administration.

In Texas border towns alone, nearly 130,000 border crossers and illegal aliens were caught crossing the border in June. Last month, in the small town of Normandy, Texas — with a population of just 29 residents — a single group of about 400 border crossers and illegal aliens crossed into the area in a single day.