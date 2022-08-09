Democrat Mayor Bowser, Now Opposing Migrant Buses, Longtime Supporter of D.C. Sanctuary City Policy

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 22: Mayor Muriel Bower delivers remarks at the Legacy Leadership Luncheon & Awards during National Urban League Conference 2022 - Day 3 at Walter E. Washington Convention Center on July 22, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Brian Stukes/Getty Images)
Paul Ratje/Bloomberg/Brian Stukes/Getty Images
Jacob Bliss and John Binder
Washington, DC

Democrat Mayor Muriel Bowser, who requested the National Guard deal with busloads of border crossers and illegal aliens, has long rallied behind Washington, D.C.’s, sanctuary city policy.

Thousands of border crossers and illegal aliens have arrived in sanctuary cities like Washington, D.C., and New York City after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) started the busing policy months ago.

In recent weeks, Bowser has decried the migrant buses, suggesting that D.C. is at a “tipping point” as a result of Abbott’s policy. American border communities, though, have been forced to absorb 10 times as many border crossers and illegal aliens, often with little-to-no help from the federal government.

Most recently, Bowser asked Biden to activate the D.C. National Guard, a request that was rejected by his Pentagon. A recent report detailed how Biden is concerned about “the optics” of Democrat mayors like Bowser suddenly opposing illegal immigration.

Cartel Chronicles

That sudden opposition comes after years of Bowser supporting D.C.’s sanctuary city policy where criminal illegal aliens are shielded from arrest and deportation by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

In 2016, Bowser posted on her social media that she “will not let the residents of D.C. live in fear” because D.C. “is and will continue to be a sanctuary city.” Bowser said her support for sanctuary jurisdictions hinges on a false claim that illegal aliens do not report crimes to police if they believe they could be deported.

A 2021 study from the Center for Immigration Studies reveals that “there is no evidence … that crimes against immigrants are reported to police at lower rates than crimes against the native-born.”

In June 2017, Bowser called for D.C. residents to tear down flyers posing as an ICE public notice that listed a series of federal immigration crimes including harboring illegal aliens as well as aiding and abetting illegal aliens.

“Tear it down! D.C. is a sanctuary city,” Bowser wrote. “Clearly the flyer is meant to scare and divide our residents. We won’t stand for it.”

Bowser has not been the only pro-sanctuary city Democrat mayor to swiftly oppose illegal immigration to their city.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D), with a record of supporting sanctuary jurisdictions, has called the migrant buses arriving from Texas “horrific” and suggested this week that he may bus New Yorkers to Texas to oppose Abbott’s reelection.

“And I am deeply contemplating taking a busload of new Yorkers to go to Texas and do some good old-fashioned door knocking because we have to for the good of America,” Adams said. “We have to get him out of office.”

Emma-Jo Morris / Breitbart News

Abbott is mapping out other Democrat-run sanctuary cities to send migrant buses to.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.