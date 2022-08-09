Democrat Mayor Bowser, Now Opposing Migrant Buses, Longtime Supporter of D.C. Sanctuary City Policy

Democrat Mayor Muriel Bowser, who requested the National Guard deal with busloads of border crossers and illegal aliens, has long rallied behind Washington, D.C.’s, sanctuary city policy.

Thousands of border crossers and illegal aliens have arrived in sanctuary cities like Washington, D.C., and New York City after Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) started the busing policy months ago.

In recent weeks, Bowser has decried the migrant buses, suggesting that D.C. is at a “tipping point” as a result of Abbott’s policy. American border communities, though, have been forced to absorb 10 times as many border crossers and illegal aliens, often with little-to-no help from the federal government.

Most recently, Bowser asked Biden to activate the D.C. National Guard, a request that was rejected by his Pentagon. A recent report detailed how Biden is concerned about “the optics” of Democrat mayors like Bowser suddenly opposing illegal immigration.

Cartel Chronicles

That sudden opposition comes after years of Bowser supporting D.C.’s sanctuary city policy where criminal illegal aliens are shielded from arrest and deportation by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

In 2016, Bowser posted on her social media that she “will not let the residents of D.C. live in fear” because D.C. “is and will continue to be a sanctuary city.” Bowser said her support for sanctuary jurisdictions hinges on a false claim that illegal aliens do not report crimes to police if they believe they could be deported.

A 2021 study from the Center for Immigration Studies reveals that “there is no evidence … that crimes against immigrants are reported to police at lower rates than crimes against the native-born.”

"I will not let the residents of DC live in fear. The District is and will continue to be a sanctuary city." https://t.co/L1IHuWhfE6 — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) November 17, 2016

I will not let the residents of DC live in fear. The District is & will continue to be a sanctuary city because https://t.co/vJizAweac9 pic.twitter.com/5YuPZZcT13 — Muriel Bowser (@MurielBowser) November 17, 2016

In June 2017, Bowser called for D.C. residents to tear down flyers posing as an ICE public notice that listed a series of federal immigration crimes including harboring illegal aliens as well as aiding and abetting illegal aliens.

“Tear it down! D.C. is a sanctuary city,” Bowser wrote. “Clearly the flyer is meant to scare and divide our residents. We won’t stand for it.”

Tear it down! DC is a sanctuary city. Clearly the flyer is meant to scare and divide our residents. We won't stand for it. #DCValues https://t.co/aCf9ewJ8Ir — Muriel Bowser (@MurielBowser) June 1, 2017

We have been alerted to flyers regarding US Immigration and Customs Enforcement – please know that these are not real. [1/3] https://t.co/fdKfmLm93v — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) June 1, 2017

And a reminder that we respect all DC residents no matter their immigration status. Washington, DC remains a sanctuary city. #DCvalues [3/3] — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) June 1, 2017

“Washington, DC is a sanctuary city. We protect the rights and humanity of all our residents, and our #DCValues and our local culture are guided by a celebration of diversity and inclusivity." #thread See full statement below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/5a2FcRvVrK — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) July 18, 2018

Bowser has not been the only pro-sanctuary city Democrat mayor to swiftly oppose illegal immigration to their city.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D), with a record of supporting sanctuary jurisdictions, has called the migrant buses arriving from Texas “horrific” and suggested this week that he may bus New Yorkers to Texas to oppose Abbott’s reelection.

“And I am deeply contemplating taking a busload of new Yorkers to go to Texas and do some good old-fashioned door knocking because we have to for the good of America,” Adams said. “We have to get him out of office.”

Abbott is mapping out other Democrat-run sanctuary cities to send migrant buses to.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.