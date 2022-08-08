Report: Biden Worried About ‘Optics’ of Democrat Mayors Opposing Illegal Immigration to Their Cities

President Joe Biden is reportedly worried about “the optics” of Democrat mayors suddenly opposing illegal immigration as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) buses border crossers and illegal aliens to their cities.

For months, Abbott and Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) have bused thousands to New York City, New York, and Washington, DC — drawing opposition from New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) and Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser (D).

While Bowser — who requested the D.C. National Guard but was turned down by the Pentagon — has described the busing of border crossers and illegal aliens as a “crisis,” Adams has called the buses arriving in his city “horrific.”

Mayor Bowser / Facebook

Now, Biden is said to be concerned about “the optics” of pro-sanctuary city Democrat mayors swiftly opposing illegal immigration when it arrives on their doorsteps.

Reuters reports:

Thousands of migrants bused to Washington in recent months by Republican governors of states on the U.S.-Mexico border have caused tensions between the White House and the Democratic mayor of the U.S. capital city, four U.S. officials told Reuters. [Emphasis added] … White House officials disagree with Bowser’s portrayal of the migrant arrivals as a “crisis,” which echoes Abbott’s language about the border, three officials and another source familiar with the matter said. [Emphasis added] “The message and the optics aren’t what the White House wants to hear or see from a Democratic mayor,” said one U.S. officials who, along with others, requested anonymity to discuss the internal consensus. [Emphasis added]

Most recently, as Breitbart News exclusively reported, buses of mostly single male adult border crossers and illegal aliens have started arriving in New York City. Workers with local non-governmental organizations (NGOs) have provided the new arrivals with burritos, among other items.

The few thousand border crossers and illegal aliens that have been bused to New York City and Washington, DC, still pales in comparison to the level of illegal immigration seen by American border communities under the Biden administration.

In Texas border towns alone, nearly 130,000 border crossers and illegal aliens were caught crossing the border in June. Most recently, in the small town of Normandy, Texas — with a population of just 29 residents — a single group of about 400 border crossers and illegal aliens crossed into the area in July.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.