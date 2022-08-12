DeSantis Campaign Blasts Gov. Hochul for Using Holocaust Event to ‘Launch Cheap Attacks’ at DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to guests at the Nebraska Steak Fry in Nebraska City, Neb. on September 12, 2021. (Matt Johnson/Right Cheer/Flickr)
The DeSantis campaign on Thursday hit back after New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) used a Holocaust education event to “launch cheap attacks” at Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

Hochul made the unseemly remark on Wednesday during a signing event.

“I just want to say to the 1.77 million Jews who call New York home: Thank you for calling New York home. Don’t go anywhere or to another state. Florida is overrated. I shouldn’t say this, but look at the governor. It starts at the top down,” she said during the event.

“Getting in trouble — gotta stay on script,” she added before introducing Holocaust survivor Celia Kener, prompting backlash across social media:

“An event about Holocaust education is not the time to launch cheap attacks at a fellow governor,” Lindsey Curnutte, a DeSantis campaign spokesperson, said in a statement.

“Kathy Hochul’s tasteless comments were offensive to thousands of Jewish people who are fleeing her state because of New York’s oppressive taxes, shuttered businesses, crime-infested cities, and needless mandates,” she added.

Hochul is not the first far-left Democrat governor to target DeSantis. California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), whose state is experiencing a mass exodus, has continued to target DeSantis and other “freedom-loving” governors across the nation with bizarre attacks.

