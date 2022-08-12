The DeSantis campaign on Thursday hit back after New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) used a Holocaust education event to “launch cheap attacks” at Gov. Ron DeSantis (R).

Hochul made the unseemly remark on Wednesday during a signing event.

“I just want to say to the 1.77 million Jews who call New York home: Thank you for calling New York home. Don’t go anywhere or to another state. Florida is overrated. I shouldn’t say this, but look at the governor. It starts at the top down,” she said during the event.

“Getting in trouble — gotta stay on script,” she added before introducing Holocaust survivor Celia Kener, prompting backlash across social media:

Governor Hochul: This is a huge reason why "Jews are fleeing to Florida," and it is NOT a laughing matter. Fix your own state instead of lobbing cheap attacks at others. pic.twitter.com/mCkFSnMMFV — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) August 10, 2022

Apparently Hochul doesn’t know DeSantis signed a Holocaust education law in 2020 It is here: https://t.co/o9EOLrqRlo https://t.co/GdfzlZxCEI — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) August 10, 2022

“An event about Holocaust education is not the time to launch cheap attacks at a fellow governor,” Lindsey Curnutte, a DeSantis campaign spokesperson, said in a statement.

“Kathy Hochul’s tasteless comments were offensive to thousands of Jewish people who are fleeing her state because of New York’s oppressive taxes, shuttered businesses, crime-infested cities, and needless mandates,” she added.

Hochul is not the first far-left Democrat governor to target DeSantis. California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D), whose state is experiencing a mass exodus, has continued to target DeSantis and other “freedom-loving” governors across the nation with bizarre attacks.