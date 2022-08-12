After the fascist FBI raided Donald Trump’s private residence, Republican support for the former president hit a record high.

Far-left Politico reports that a record high of 58 percent of Republican voters now say they would vote for Trump in a 2024 presidential primary.

Additionally, a record high 71 percent now say they want Trump to run again in 2024.

Trump’s previous high for the question about voting for him in a 2024 primary was 56 percent, in March of 2022. The last time this poll was taken, last month, Trump earned 54 percent support.

Support for Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) has dropped five points since July, from 21 percent to just 16 percent.

When it comes to all voters, only 49 percent believe the warrant was issued because evidence existed of a crime. That’s a pretty pathetic number, a huge lack of trust in a major institution for a move as serious as raiding a former president’s private residence.

Additionally, 39 percent believe (correctly) that the raid was committed out of a partisan political motivation, while 13 percent had no opinion.

The partisan breakdown is about what you’d expect: 81 percent of Democrats believe the raid was legit, compared to just 48 percent of Independents and 16 percent of Republicans. On the flip side, 11 percent of Democrats believe the raid was politically motivated, compared to 37 percent of Independents and 69 percent of Republicans.

Now the FBI is claiming it executed the raid looking for nuclear secrets or something. So after six years of the FBI and the media and Democrats and the Department of Justice serial-lying about Trump, now we’re supposed to believe he stole nuclear secrets?

To what end?

Wasn’t it just last week we were told Trump tried to grab the steering wheel of the presidential limo and then assaulted the Secret Service agent who tried to stop him?

We had 50 top-ranked intel people tell us Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian disinformation — when they knew it wasn’t.

They told us that Trump colluded with Russia to steal the 2016 election, that he suggested people inject bleach, that he called Nazis “very fine people,” and that he overfed some koi fish during a trip to Japan. They told us Russia was paying bounties on American soldiers in Afghanistan, that Trump called American troops “losers,” and that he hired Russian hookers to pee on a bed and tried to blackmail Ukraine for dirt on Joe Biden.

But, yeah, he stole nuclear secrets.

And yeah, the feds waited 18 months to retrieve them.

This poll also wants us to believe that 58 percent of the public believe Trump broke the law while president, including 24 percent of Republicans.

It’s all rigged. It’s all corrupt. It all needs to be dismantled and destroyed.

