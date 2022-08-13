Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey announced this week that officers in county schools will carry long guns and will be prepared to “meet violence with violence” and win the day.

Florida Today quoted Ivey saying, “You are not coming into my schools and killing our children.”

He noted, “I firmly believe that if you do not meet violence with violence, you will be violently killed.”

Ivey posted a video to Facebook in which he announced that officers will have long guns on their persons, in order to save time that would have been wasted running to a squad car to retrieve the firearm during an attack.

“While I pray it never happens, I can assure you that our Brevard County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputies are prepared to win the battle to protect our children and teachers!” he said.

“EVERY BATTLE IS WON OR LOST BEFORE IT’S EVER FOUGHT!!” —Sun TzuWhile I pray it never happens, I can assure you that our Brevard County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputies are prepared to win the battle to protect our children and teachers!!Sheriff Wayne Ivey Posted by Brevard County Sheriff's Office, Florida (Official) on Monday, August 8, 2022

The long gun shown in the video is a Kel Tec Sub 2000, a carbine chambered in a pistol caliber.

The Sub 2000 folds in half, allowing an officer to put it on a sling and carry it hanging in front of his body, where it is readily accessible.

