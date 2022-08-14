At Least 14 Shot Friday Evening into Saturday in Lightfoot’s Chicago

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks speaks at a press conference during the U.S. Conference of Mayors 90th Annual Meeting at the Peppermill Resort Hotel in Reno, Nev., Friday, June 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)
AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes
AWR Hawkins

At least 14 people were shot, four of them fatally, Friday evening into Saturday in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

The first fatal shooting occurred at 10:40 p.m. Friday, when a 38-year-old driver was shot was traveling “in the 500 block of West 95th Street in Washington Heights.” The driver was taken to a hospital where he died, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The second fatal shooting occurred at 11:10 p.m. Friday, when a 62-year-old man was shot in the head while sitting at “a stop sign in the 800 block of West 71st Street.” He was transported to a hospital where they pronounced him dead.

The third fatal shooting was discovered at 5:17 a.m. Saturday, when a 19-year-old was found “in the 3900 block of West Fillmore Street” with a gunshot wound to his chest.

A 28-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday morning at 6 a.m. while standing outside, talking to another individual “in the 9400 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue.”

NBC 5 noted that two additional shooting injuries occurred by Saturday night, bringing the total number of non-fatal shooting victims to 12 by 8:32 p.m.

The Sun-Times observed that 412 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2022, through August 13, 2022.

