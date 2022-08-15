At Least 45 Shot During Weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

At least 45 people were shot, six of them fatally, during the weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Breitbart News noted at least 14 people were shot Friday evening into Saturday alone in the Windy City, and four of those shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

By Sunday night, ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported the number of shooting victims had reached at least 45, with two additional shooting fatalities.

The first additional shooting fatality occurred at 12:20 a.m. Sunday, when a 19-year-old woman was shot three times “in the 1800 block of West 78th Street.” She died from her wounds.

The next fatal shooting occurred at 3:30 a.m. Sunday “in the 1100 block of North Ridgeway Avenue,” where a 32-year-old man was shot multiple times. He was transported to a hospital where he died.

USA Today explained three people were injured in a parking lot shooting “at a Six Flags Great America amusement park near Chicago” around 8 p.m.

Gurnee, Illinois, police commented on the Six Flags’ violence, saying, “The shooting … was not a random act, and appeared to be a targeted incident that occurred outside the park,”

None of the Six Flags’ shooting victims sustained life-threatening injuries.

Breitbart News observed that 53 people were shot last weekend in Chicago, six of them fatally.

The Sun-Times pointed out that 413 people were killed in Chicago January 1, 2022, through August 14, 2022.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.