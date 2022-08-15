Former President Donald Trump on Monday claimed that the FBI “stole” his “passports” in last week’s raid on his private residence at Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

“In the raid by the FBI of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three Passports (one expired), along with everything else,” he said via Truth Social. “This is an assault on a political opponent at a level never seen before in our Country. Third World!”

The passports were not independently itemized on the FBI’s property receipt of the 28 inventory items federal agents seized.

The warrant, which Attorney General Merrick Garland says he approved and was signed by Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart, did not state that they could take Trump’s passport. Typically, the government needs a separate court order to seize someone’s passport, even temporarily.

Trump also stated that the FBI’s raid on his residence could cause Republicans to retake both the House and the Senate. Republicans are considered likely to reclaim the House, while analysis say the Senate is a tossup. “Republicans could win many additional seats, both in the House & Senate, because of the strong backlash over the raid at Mat-a-Lago. Polls are showing that some lost Republican territory over the last number of weeks has been more than made up with the unannounced Break In by the FBI, which should never have happened!,” Trump said on his platform. Trump also warned the political “temperature” has reached dangerous levels after the FBI raid. He also offered to help the Justice Department cool down the political heat within the nation.