Democrat Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), who is in a heated primary battle with longtime House colleague Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY), said “off the record” that President Joe Biden is “not running again” in 2024.

Maloney, during an “on the record” interview with the New York Times, stated that “off the record,” he would “not” be running for a second term.

However, this is before the interviewer corrected the congresswoman to let her know she was still “on the record.” Maloney then stated that “he should not run again.”

Here is the interview transcript, as published by the New York Times. (Maloney’s answers are in response to the questions in bold):

Eleanor Randolph: Should President Biden run again? Off the record, he’s not running again. Jyoti Thottam: Not off the record. On the record. On the record? No, he should not run again.

The interview was published after Maloney had a mixup during a debate a couple of weeks ago when she was asked about Biden running for reelection.

During the debate, when asked, “Should President Biden run again in 2024?” she responded, “I don’t believe he’s running for reelection”:

"Should President Biden run again in 2024?" Democrat Rep. Jerry Nadler: "Too early to say." Democrat Rep. Carolyn Maloney: "I don't believe he's running for re-election." pic.twitter.com/HzrUCVVYPF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 3, 2022

However, shortly after, Maloney reversed course and apologized to Biden by saying on CNN’s New Day, “Mr. President, I apologize. I want you to run. I happen to think you won’t be running, but when you run or if you run, I will be there 100 percent.”

“You have deserved it. You are a great president, and thank you for everything you’ve done,” Maloney added:

Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) walks back: "Mr. President, I apologize. I want you to run. I happen to think you won't be running, but when you run or if you run, I will be there 100%. You have deserved it. You are a great president and thank you for everything you've done …" pic.twitter.com/w8gUATVkf9 — The Recount (@therecount) August 4, 2022

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.