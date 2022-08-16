Charlie Kirk: ‘The College Cartel’ Is No Better than Mexican Drug Cartel

Turning Point USA (TPUSA) founder Charlie Kirk told Breitbart News that “the college cartel” is “no better than the Mexican drug cartel,” as it has been “spreading idea pathogens that have been infecting the inner core of our society,” and is “a multi-trillion dollar enterprise designed to try to turn children against their parents.”

“I didn’t go to college, and I think that a lot of young people need to consider that path,” Kirk told Breitbart News at his organization’s annual Student Action Summit in Tampa, Florida. “The college cartel has done such damage to our country.”

“I believe the college cartel is no better than the Mexican drug cartel in what they have done to our nation’s youth: the bad ideas they’ve been spreading; the idea pathogens that have been infecting the inner core of our society,” the TPUSA founder added.

While Kirk pointed out that his latest book, The College Scam, is about “indicting the college industry,” he also noted that there are some institutions, “like Hillsdale College,” that “are worthy of support and attending.”

“But ‘The College Scam’ is all about making the argument that people actually know at their core — they’re just afraid to say it out loud — that most kids should not be going to college,” Kirk said.

After being asked to react to those who say they know college is a scam, but still believe they need the “piece of paper” in order for a business to look at their resumes — and if he thinks companies will eventually change their minds about the value of a college degree — Kirk said some employers already have:

We address this in the book, which is employers are saying that they’re dissatisfied with what colleges are producing. The “piece of paper” is not even worth what it used to be anymore. In fact, employers are saying they’re willing to look past the piece of paper to: ‘What have you actually done, what internships have you had, what have you produced, how do you think, how do you present yourself?’

“I believe college makes you less likely to be able to think independently and to be confident in yourself and to be able to articulate yourself,” Kirk continued. “I believe college actually erodes the best that our country has to offer.”

The TPUSA founder added that college is “bankrupting our country,” and “brainwashing our youth.”

“It’s a multi-trillion dollar enterprise that is designed to try to turn children against their parents,” he said.