Nearly 100 shots rang out near a recreation center in Mayor Jim Kenney’s (D) Philadelphia at approximately 7:00 p.m. Tuesday after at least two suspects opened fire.

6 ABC reported that “children were practicing sports” when two suspects exited a white SUV and opened fire. Five people were injured as a result.

A teenage witness said, “We were just sitting there laughing and talking and after that, we heard two gunshots. We thought it was fireworks at first, so we didn’t run, but after that the automatic gun started going off, we all started running.”

FOX 29 noted that there may have been more than two shooters and that “police believe the shooting stemmed from an ongoing feud between two groups in the neighborhood”:

NEW: Law enforcement sources tell me video appears to show SIX shooters, not 4. 3 in custody, 3 got away. Motive believed to be ongoing feud b/w 2 groups in neighborhood. 2 of shooting victims were innocent bystanders, sources say @FOX29philly https://t.co/8yIVzvjIS9 — Kelly Rule (@KellyRuleTV) August 17, 2022

Breitbart News observed that 14 people were shot, three of them fatally, Friday into Saturday alone in Mayor Kenney’s Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Police Department noted that about 344 people were killed in Philly January 1, 2022, through August 17, 2022.

