New Hampshire’s First Congressional District Republican candidate Matt Mowers shows a 24-point lead over the rest of the GOP primary field.

The poll showed that Mowers has a commanding 24-point lead over his closest competitor, Karoline Leavitt. The poll was taken by Tarrance Group for the Congressional Leadership Fund, a House Republican-aligned Super PAC.

Mowers garnered 37 percent of the “likely” Republican primary voters throughout the district when they were asked who they would elect in the Republican primary, compared to the 13 percent who said they would support Leavitt.

The rest of the primary field showed less than ten percent each: Tim Baxter had ten percent, Gail Huff Brown had eight percent, Russell Prescott had six percent, and Mark Kilbane had one percent. Another three percent said other, and 22 percent were undecided.

Mowers also demonstrated the highest favorability with the respondents across all the candidates:

Mowers showed 63 percent favorability, with 15 percent unfavorability.

Leavitt showed 33 percent favorability, with six percent unfavorability.

Baxter showed 33 percent favorability, with five percent unfavorability.

Brown showed 30 percent favorability, with six percent unfavorability.

Prescott showed 22 percent favorability, with two percent unfavorability.

The poll also found that Mowers leads by 15 points with self-identified Trump Republicans and 21 points with self-identified “very conservative” voters. Mowers garnered 33 percent support with Trump Republicans and 36 percent support with “very conservative” voters.

For the other two candidates polled for this question: Leavitt had 18 percent support with Trump Republicans and 15 percent support with “very conservative” voters, while Baxter had 16 percent with the Trump Republicans and ten percent with the “very conservative” voters. Some 22 percent of Trump Republicans were undecided, as were 23 percent of the “very conservative” voters.

The poll was taken between August 1 and 4 by Tarrance Group for the Congressional Leadership Fund. There were 302 “likely” Republican primary voters throughout the district who participated in the poll, which had a margin of error of 5.8 percent.

The Tarrance Group poll marks the second time Mowers has shown a double-digit lead over Leavitt in recent weeks. In a poll from co/efficient last week, Mowers had a 15-point lead over Leavitt with the highest favorability across all the candidates at 45 percent.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.