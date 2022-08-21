At Least 20 Shot Friday into Saturday Evening in Lori Lightfoot’s Chicago

At least 20 people were shot, one of them fatally, Friday into Saturday evening across Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times reported the shooting fatality occurred during a drive-by incident Friday about 6 p.m.

A group of people were gathered outside a home “in the 3300 block of West Flournoy Street” Friday, when a vehicle drove by and someone inside of it opened fire. A 33-year-old man was struck by numerous bullets and taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Four other people were injured in the drive-by shooting, and all four were taken to the hospital in good condition.

The Sun-Times maintains a database which shows that 423 were killed in Chicago January 1, 2022, through August, 20, 2022.

Breitbart News noted at least 45 people were shot last weekend in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago, and six of those people succumbed to their wounds.

