Border Crossers Awarded Healthcare, Free Cellphones Upon Arrival in NYC

Border crossers arriving in New York City on migrant buses sent from Texas by Gov. Greg Abbott (R) are being awarded healthcare services as well as free cellphones, among other things.

On Sunday, as the New York Post reports, the city’s hospital system held an event for arriving border crossers at a hospital in the Bronx where they were offered healthcare services along with free cellphones, food, library cards, and school supplies.

The event comes as Mayor Eric Adams (D) estimates that, in the last few weeks, Abbott has bused more than 4,000 border crossers to New York City as part of his plan to alleviate waves of illegal immigration to Texas by transporting new arrivals to sanctuary cities run by Democrats.

In addition to free goodies from the city, thousands of border crossers are expected to be housed in luxury hotel rooms across Manhattan.

Last week, Breitbart News reported that New York City officials are planning to house border crossers arriving on migrant buses in about 6,000 hotel rooms. That plan comes as rents for New Yorkers have skyrocketed.

Likewise, New York City Cardinal Timothy Dolan said Catholic Charities is working to enroll young border crossers in high-priced Catholic schools.

Illegal immigration poses massive costs to American taxpayers, annually. Every year, taxpayers are billed more than $143 billion to subsidize the cost of the nation’s 11 to 22 million illegal aliens.

