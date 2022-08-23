Democrat Pat Ryan Defeats Conservative Marc Molinaro in New York 19th Special Election

Democrat Pat Ryan defeated conservative candidate Marc Molinaro in the special election for New York’s 19th congressional district, according to projections.

Dave Wasserman, the House editor for the Cook Political Report, said Pat Ryan would defeat Molinaro.

The elections analyst said this serves as a “huge victory” for Democrats given that this district went for President Joe Biden by 1.5 percent during the 2020 presidential election.

New York opened up the district for a special election after the current representative, Rep. Antonio Delgado (D-NY), left office to become the lieutenant governor of New York. Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) tapped Delgado to serve for the position in May.

