Democrat Pat Ryan Defeats Conservative Marc Molinaro in New York 19th Special Election

KINGSTON, NY - AUG. 13, 2022: Democratic candidate Pat Ryan, right, speaks during a rally in Kingston, New York on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022. Mr. Ryan, the Ulster County executive, is running in a special election for the 19th Congressional District that became vacant when Antonio Delgado, second from left, …
Cindy Schultz for The Washington Post via Getty Images
Sean Moran

Democrat Pat Ryan defeated conservative candidate Marc Molinaro in the special election for New York’s 19th congressional district, according to projections.

Dave Wasserman, the House editor for the Cook Political Report, said Pat Ryan would defeat Molinaro.

Republican candidate Marc Molinaro participates in a debate on Nov. 1, 2018, in Albany, NY. Molinaro is a primary candidate for U.S. Congress in New York’s 19th district. (Hans Pennink, File/AP)

The elections analyst said this serves as a “huge victory” for Democrats given that this district went for President Joe Biden by 1.5 percent during the 2020 presidential election.

New York opened up the district for a special election after the current representative, Rep. Antonio Delgado (D-NY), left office to become the lieutenant governor of New York. Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) tapped Delgado to serve for the position in May.

