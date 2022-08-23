Election Night Livewire *** Florida, New York, Oklahoma Lock In Party Nominees in Critical Races

Voters in Florida, New York, and Oklahoma vote on Tuesday in key primary, runoff, and special elections in each state that could say a lot about where the nation is headed going into the midterm elections less than three months from now.

In Florida, Democrats will select a gubernatorial nominee between Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL) and state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried (D) to face off against Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November. Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) seeks to make her bid for the Democrat nomination for U.S. Senate official, and aims to turn her attention formally to Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) in November.

Down-ticket in Florida, several interesting congressional primaries from the GOP side in Florida’s seventh and thirteenth districts to the Democrat side in Florida’s tenth district are also likely to be interesting.

Up in New York, a special election for the 19th Congressional District between Republican Marc Molinaro and Democrat Pat Ryan could say something about the upcoming midterms. A Molinaro victory would be yet another flip from Democrat control to GOP control in special elections, as this seat was vacated by former Rep. Antonio Delgado (D-NY) when Delgado took the job as Lieutenant Governor for Gov. Kathy Hochul. Molinaro winning would slice House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s majority down to just three seats, and make it very difficult for Democrats to pass any agenda items before the end of the year.

GOP voters upstate in the Buffalo suburbs will also select a nominee for the new 23rd Congressional District, a nasty primary that has pitted businessman Carl Paladino against New York GOP chairman Nick Langworthy. Republicans will also have several other interesting primaries statewide.

But the main event may be on the Democrat side in New York City, where two longtime Democrats–who are also both top lieutenants of Pelosi as committee chairs–will face off on the island of Manhattan to see who survives. Reps. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) and Carolyn Maloney (D-NY) have spent the past several months duking it out in a gnarly Democrat-on-Democrat intra-party war, and the winner will be crowned on Tuesday. Several other Democrats, due to redistricting and New York losing population–and a congressional district–also face interesting primary battles, including Democrat Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) chairman Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY). Former President Donald Trump has poked fun at the Democrats by jokingly endorsing several of them in efforts to actually hurt them with Democrat voters. Whether that had any impact remains to be seen.

Down in Oklahoma, GOP voters will select the nominee in the primary runoff for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by retiring longtime Sen. James Inhofe (R-OK). Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), with former President Trump’s endorsement, has surged to the front of the race, but a late-breaking poll suggests that challenger T.W. Shannon might be stronger than he looks–so Mullin looks to make it official and keep Trump’s U.S. Senate primary endorsement record perfect this cycle.

The polls close in most of Florida at 7 p.m. ET, and in the Central Time zone parts of Florida in the Panhandle, as well as in Oklahoma, at 8 p.m. ET. The polls close in New York at 9 p.m. ET. Follow along here for live updates as the results pour in.

UPDATE 8:00 p.m. ET:

The polls have closed in the rest of Florida and in Oklahoma now. More results are expected imminently.

UPDATE 7:51 p.m. ET:

Rep. Val Demings (D-FL) has formally won the Democrat nomination for U.S. Senate.

U.S. Rep. Val Demings easily wins her Democratic primary race tonight. She will take on Marco Rubio in November. Analysts expect it to be a competitive race, as Demings’ support and campaign contributions increase. #ElectionDay @10TampaBay pic.twitter.com/YBWVIVqWS7 — Emerald Morrow (WTSP) (@EmeraldMorrow) August 23, 2022

In response, the campaign of Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) lit into Demings over her support for radical leftist policies.

“Marco Rubio has consistently delivered huge wins for Florida families, working across the aisle to improve the lives of people throughout the state. Meanwhile, Pelosi Puppet Val Demings votes for Joe Biden’s failing agenda 100% of the time and would be a rubber stamp for Democrats’ radical agenda in the Senate. Demings is desperately hoping Floridians will look past her record in Washington but this November, Floridians will remember that while Marco delivers results, Val Demings is just another radical rubber stamp,” Rubio communications director Elizabeth Gregory said.

UPDATE 7:43 p.m. ET:

Cory Mills has won the GOP nomination for Congress in Florida’s 7th congressional district:

I've seen enough: Cory Mills (R) defeats state Rep. Anthony Sabatini (R) in the #FL07 GOP primary. House GOP leaders breathe another sigh of relief. @CookPolitical November rating: Likely R. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) August 23, 2022

UPDATE 7:41 p.m. ET:

Trump wins yet another one tonight–Anna Paulina Luna has won the GOP nomination for Congress in Florida’s 13th congressional district:

I've seen enough: Trump-endorsed Anna Paulina Luna (R) defeats Kevin Hayslett (R) in the #FL13 GOP primary. @CookPolitical November rating: Likely R. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) August 23, 2022

UPDATE 7:35 p.m. ET:

Ryan Girdusky, a leading conservative activist who has helped spearhead the school board strategy for conservatives, is projecting big confidence at early returns in Florida:

It’s early, but it looks like @1776ProjectPac is having tremendous victories all across Florida — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) August 23, 2022

UPDATE 7:32 p.m. ET:

A developing story in Florida seems to be school board races, where Republicans may have crushed Democrats:

This vote total encompasses all early votes, some mail votes and none of the election day votes. Republicans slaughtered Dems in election day votes, so stay tuned and buckle up. — Steven Walker (@swalker_7) August 23, 2022

More information should be coming soon as these localities report more results.

UPDATE 7:19 p.m. ET:

With 83 percent in now in Florida’s 13th district GOP primary, Luna has expanded her lead over Hayslett and is now up by slightly more than two thousand votes.

UPDATE 7:13 p.m. ET:

Crist wins the Democrat nomination for governor and will face the GOP’s DeSantis in November:

I've seen enough: Charlie Crist (D) defeats Nikki Fried (D) in the #FLGOV Dem primary and will face Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in the fall. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) August 23, 2022

UPDATE 7:12 p.m. ET:

With 74 percent reporting in the 13th district GOP primary, it is a barnburner between Trump-backed Anna Paulina Luna and opponent Kevin Hayslett. Luna leads by just under 200 votes. This one is very close.

Up in the 7th district with 27 percent reporting, it is a much different picture. Cory Mills is leading with 49.4 percent and Anthony Sabatini has 21.2 percent. Still time for Sabatini to make that up but that’s a lot of ground to fill in.

UPDATE 7:09 p.m. ET:

Now, with 20 percent in, Crist is at 64.1 percent and Fried is at 31.4 percent.

UPDATE 7:08 p.m. ET:

We’re up to 12 percent in and Crist has expanded his lead. He’s at 63.8 percent and Fried is down to 31.5 percent. He seems to be the odds-on favorite to face off against DeSantis in November.

UPDATE 7:05 p.m. ET:

How refreshing: Just minutes after the polls closed, the first results are in in Florida. Florida is perhaps the most efficient big state when it comes to election results–after the 2000 election battles the state cleaned up its act and continues to improve on election integrity–and now we are already getting a quick picture of who is winning in key races.

With 8 percent already reporting in the Democrat gubernatorial primary, Charlie Crist has a huge lead over Nikki Fried. He is at 59.2 percent and she is at 35 percent.

UPDATE 7:04 p.m. ET:

Turnout is apparently extremely high for Republicans in the Sunshine State:

In the 2020 Primary, 106,423 total ballots cast. Today, we are at 102,190 ballots cast with 6+ hrs left of Election Day. MONSTER Election Day turnout in Sarasota for Republicans so far. Republicans @ 68% of Election Day vote. Democrats flat – Almost even with NPAs. #flapol — Christian Ziegler 🇺🇸 (@ChrisMZiegler) August 23, 2022

Assuming this trend holds it could bode very badly for Democrats going into November, and very good for Republicans.

It’s also worth noting there are a number of school board races around Florida on Tuesday, and those are a major proxy war between the Democrats and the Republicans. The right has the opportunity to flip many school boards around the state, and Gov. DeSantis has been aggressive in endorsing and campaigning for school board candidates.

UPDATE 7:00 p.m. ET:

The polls have closed in most of Florida–except for the Panhandle–now, and results are expected imminently.