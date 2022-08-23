Establishment Democrat Prevents Alan Grayson’s Return to Congress

Establishment Democrat Maxwell Frost — a 25-year-old activist — prevented the return of former Rep. Alan Grayson to Congress after his primary victory Tuesday night in Florida’s Tenth Congressional District.

The race was called by Decision Desk HQ at 7:56 p.m. eastern Tuesday night:

Decision Desk HQ projects Maxwell Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) is the winner of the Democratic nomination for U.S. House District 10 in Florida.#DecisionMade: 7:56pm EDT Follow more results here: https://t.co/KLOotFXNX0 — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) August 23, 2022

Grayson was looking to make his return to Congress during this election cycle. Grayson served in Congress as the representative for Florida’s Eighth Congressional District from 2009 to 2011 and in Florida’s Ninth Congressional District from 2013 to 2017.

Frost is one of the first members of Generation Z to run for Congress and barely qualifies for the age requirement to serve in the U.S. House. The 2022 midterm election marks the first time members of his generation were able to run for Congress.

Frost’s primary win in Florida’s Tenth Congressional District almost secures his path to Congress, since the Orlando-based seat is considered a solid Democrat district. However, he will still run against Republican Calvin Wimbish in November.

“Today’s election is proof that Central Florida’s working families want representation that has the courage to ask for more,” Frost said in a statement. “I share this victory with the nurses, forklift drivers, teachers, caregivers, social workers, farmers, union organizers, cashiers, and other members of this vibrant community who supported this campaign.”

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.