Poll: Crime and Inflation Remain Top Issues Ahead of Midterms

Inflation and crime are standing out as the top two issues of concern ahead of the midterms as Election Day swiftly approaches, a Rasmussen Reports survey released Monday found.

Overall, 85 percent are at least somewhat concerned about inflation, and of those, 57 percent are “very concerned.” There is a consensus across the board, as most Democrats, Republicans, and independents identify inflation as a concern.

Violent crime also tops the list, as 86 percent are at least somewhat concerned. Most Republicans (93 percent), Democrats (84 percent), and independents (84 percent) share that concern as well.

While crime and inflation reman the top issues of concern, a majority across the board are also concerned about abortion rights (70 percent), illegal immigration (69 percent), and election integrity (75 percent). Of all issues listed, respondents are least concerned about climate change, as 62 percent expressed concern:

While concerns about abortion rights have increased since the Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, most voters are still more worried about crime. Eighty-six percent (86%) of voters are at least somewhat concerned about violent crime, including 61% who are Very Concerned. Seventy percent (70%) of voters are at least somewhat concerned about abortion rights, including 50% who are Very Concerned. While 67% of Democrats are Very Concerned about abortion rights, that sentiment is shared by only 38% of Republicans and 45% of voters not affiliated with either major party. By comparison, majorities of all political categories – 73% of Republicans, 50% of Democrats and 62% of unaffiliated voters – are Very Concerned about violent crime.

The survey was taken August 17-18, 2022, among 1,000 U.S. likely voters and has a +/- 2 percent margin of error. It comes as the midterm elections swiftly approach and as Republicans hope to retake a majority in both the House and Senate to halt the Democrats’ multibillion-dollar spending sprees under President Biden’s leadership.

Notably, just 12 percent of Americans believe the multibillion-dollar Inflation Reduction Act will actually decrease inflation. All the while, the country is experiencing high inflation, up 8.5 percent in July, down from 9.1 percent the month prior.