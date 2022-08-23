A report from WGN-TV says that nine people were shot within three hours in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago Monday night.

Two of the shooting victims succumbed to their wounds.

The first shooting fatality occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m. in “the 2500 block of South Karlov Avenue in Little Village,” according to WGN-TV.

A 33-year-old man was in the back seat of a vehicle when someone opened fire, striking him in the head and killing him.

The second fatal shooting took place approximately two hours later when a 54-year-old man was shot in the chest and killed while walking on the sidewalk in “the 2500 block of East 84th Street.”

The 54-year-old was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

WGN-TV indicates another seven people were shot and wounded during the three-hour time frame that began just before 9:30 p.m.

The Chicago Sun-Times points out that 11 people were shot, two of them fatally, last Monday, August 15, in Lightfoot’s Chicago.

Breitbart News noted at least 34 people were shot, three of them fatally, this past weekend in Chicago.

