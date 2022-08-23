Exclusive — Texas AG Ken Paxton: Joe Biden Boosts Human Trafficking in ‘Partnership with Cartels’

The Biden administration is essentially in a “partnership” with transnational criminal cartels that facilitate drug and human trafficking across the U.S.-Mexico border, Attorney General Ken Paxton (R-TX) said on Tuesday’s edition of the Breitbart News Daily podcast with host Alex Marlow.

Paxton remarked, “We have to deal with a massive influx of drugs — particularly fentanyl — that is killing our kids. There’s no doubt in my mind that the Biden administration is basically in a partnership with cartels.”

The Biden administration’s actions and policies towards the southern border and immigration amount to a de facto message of coordination with criminal cartels, Paxton determined.

He said, “They’ve let them know, ‘You can bring them to us. No one has to run, anymore. You can charge whatever you want to charge: Eight, ten, twelve thousand dollars a person. You can traffic as many people here — with any background — as possible, and we’ll process them to the right states and the right places that we want them in, particularly Republican states, and they then will let the Republican states deal with all the problems that we brought to them.’ That’s where we’re at.”

Paxton noted that Americans, including children, are dying of overdoses from illicit drugs laced with fentanyl that have been illegally trafficked into the U.S. via Mexico. The Biden administration’s refusal to secure the southern border, he added, enables cross-border drug smuggling.

He stated, “We have a massive increase of drug overdoses with fentanyl, and these are our kids, and the Biden administration knows exactly what they’re authorizing, what they’re allowing, because they don’t have Border Patrol on the border, they have them doing logistics.

The Biden administration knowingly implements policies regarding the U.S.-Mexico border and immigration that lead to Americans’ deaths, Paxton concluded.

“We’re going to have increased drug trafficking, and the Biden administration knows it, and they’re willing to trade these American lives — these kids — for more illegal immigration,” he stated. “That’s clear.”