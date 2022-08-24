The Congressional Leadership Fund, the most prominent House Republican-aligned Super PAC, announced they would be backing a pair of new ads with over $1 million attacking Rep. Elaine Luria (D-VA) and Rep. Kim Schrier (D-WA).

The Super PAC, endorsed by House Republican Leadership, announced they would be spending $615,000 on Schrier’s Washington Eighth Congressional District in addition to $395,000 on Luria’s Virginia Second Congressional District.

The ads target the two Democrats for their willingness to vote for President Joe Biden’s radical agenda, which has allowed inflation to skyrocket and hurt American working families.

The ad targeting Schrier emphasizes that she has voted with Biden 100 percent of the time.

“Kim Schrier says she’s ‘taking on the Biden administration,’ but her record tells a different story. Schrier votes with Biden 100 percent of the time. Seriously, 100 percent of the time,” the narrator stated in Schrier’s ad. “Schrier claims she independent, but her votes tell the truth.”

Watch:

The ad targeting Luria emphasizes that she is too out of touch with Virginia.

“You have to be pretty out of touch to praise the economy, but that’s just what Elaine Luria did. While you’re struggling, Luria is spewing liberal talking points making excuses for Biden and Pelosi,” the narrator stated in Luria’s ad. “Talk about out of touch. Elaine Luria: too liberal, too out of touch.”

Watch:

CLF Communications Director Calvin Moore noted that the two Democrats “tell a different story back home, but in Congress, they’re little more than loyal foot soldiers for Biden and Pelosi’s failed agenda.”

“With Americans suffering from record prices for gas and groceries, families can’t afford to send Luria and Schrier back to Congress,” Moore added.

Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at jbliss@breitbart.com or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.