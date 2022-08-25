Billboards in L.A. and San Francisco Invoke Uvalde Massacre, Warn Residents ‘Don’t Move to Texas’

California sign (1)
Jill Siegrist/flickr; David J. Phillip/AP
AWR Hawkins

Billboards in San Francisco and Los Angeles invoke the May 24 Uvalde elementary school massacre, warning California residents, “Don’t Move to Texas.”

The “Don’t Move to Texas” warning appears to be a play on words, altering the classic Texas saying, “Don’t Mess with Texas.”

The New York Post published a photograph of the billboards:

The billboards do not mention that California was the No. 1 state for “active shooter incidents” in 2021.

Breitbart News reported that California was simultaneously the No. 1 state for gun control in 2021 and the No. 1 state for “active shooter incidents.”

California was ranked No. 1 in gun control by Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety and No. 1 in “active shooter incidents” by the FBI.

A mourner pauses in front of a memorial for the nine victims of a shooting at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority (VTA) light rail yard on May 27, 2021 in San Jose, California. Nine people were killed when a VTA employee opened fire at the VTA light rail yard during a shift change on Wednesday morning. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

