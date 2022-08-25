Billboards in San Francisco and Los Angeles invoke the May 24 Uvalde elementary school massacre, warning California residents, “Don’t Move to Texas.”

The “Don’t Move to Texas” warning appears to be a play on words, altering the classic Texas saying, “Don’t Mess with Texas.”

The New York Post published a photograph of the billboards:

Billboards in San Francisco and Los Angeles warn against moving to Texas by invoking mass shooting https://t.co/ZuJNqLqhm7 pic.twitter.com/GGpkJ0JI8n — New York Post (@nypost) August 25, 2022

The billboards do not mention that California was the No. 1 state for “active shooter incidents” in 2021.

Breitbart News reported that California was simultaneously the No. 1 state for gun control in 2021 and the No. 1 state for “active shooter incidents.”

California was ranked No. 1 in gun control by Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety and No. 1 in “active shooter incidents” by the FBI.

