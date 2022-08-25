Court Rejects Democrat Official’s Attempt to Keep 26K Dead People on Michigan Voter Rolls

The U.S. Western District Court of Michigan denied a plea by Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson (D) that sought to halt a lawsuit alleging she kept nearly 26,000 dead registrants on the state’s voter rolls.

In November 2021, as Breitbart News reported, the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) filed suit against Benson accusing her of keeping nearly 26,000 dead registrants on Michigan voter rolls and thus violating the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA).

Benson, in response, sought to have the lawsuit thrown out. On Thursday, the district court denied Benson’s effort to dismiss the case.

“It is astonishing that Secretary Benson is so vigorously opposing effective list maintenance,” PILF President J. Christian Adams said in a statement.

“It’s remarkable that after sharing this data with the Secretary of State in 2020, dead registrants remained on the state’s voter rolls,” he continued. “This initial win is the first step to ensuring that deceased registrants are not receiving ballots and reducing the opportunity for fraud in Michigan’s elections.”

PILF’s lawsuit alleges that 25,975 dead registrants remain on Michigan’s voter rolls, including:

23,663 registrants who have been dead for five years or more

17,479 registrants who have been dead for at least a decade

3,956 registrants who have been dead for at least 20 years

Last year, PILF successfully got Pennsylvania’s Democrat state officials to remove thousands of dead registrants from its voter rolls following an initial lawsuit. In that case, officials were accused of keeping at least 21,000 dead registrants on voter rolls for the 2020 presidential election.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.