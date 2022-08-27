Rand Paul Asks NIH to Keep Fauci’s Records: Americans ‘Deserve Transparency’

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) is asking the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to preserve all documents and communications in Dr. Anthony Fauci’s possession ahead of the doctor stepping down, making it clear that the American people deserve transparency, even if Fauci is leaving his high profile positions.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), announced his departure from the positions of NIAID director, chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation, and President Biden’s medical adviser this week.

“I will be leaving these positions in December of this year to pursue the next chapter of my career,” he said, choosing to depart from these posts, conveniently, after the midterm elections, where Republicans hope to regain a majority in both the House and Senate. However, Republicans are making it clear that this does not absolve Fauci of further questions.

“In light of this announcement, I formally request you ensure the preservation of all documents and communications within Dr. Fauci’s possession related to his tenure at the National Institutes of Health (NIH),” Paul wrote in a letter addressed to acting NIH Director Lawrence Tabak, first obtained by the Daily Caller.

“This information is critical to ensure that Congress has access to information necessary to conduct proper oversight,” Paul continued, specifically requesting the preservation of “all records, e-mail, electronic documents, and data created by or shared with Dr. Fauci during his tenure and NIH that relate to COVID-19, including, but not limited to, NIAID-funded coronavirus research.”

“This preservation request also includes all records of official business conducted on non-official accounts,” he said.

“The American people deserve transparency and accountability from the NIH regarding the COVID-19 pandemic regardless of Dr. Fauci’s future retirement plans,” Paul added.

This is not the first warning shot Fauci has received. Right after announcing his retirement, Paul — who has famously grilled Fauci for lying about the NIH funding gain-of-function research — warned that Fauci’s move will “not prevent a full-throated investigation into the origins of the pandemic.”

“He will be asked to testify under oath regarding any discussions he participated in concerning the lab leak,” Paul said:

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) issued a similar warning.

“Dr. Fauci lost the trust of the American people when his guidance unnecessarily kept schools closed and businesses shut while obscuring questions about his knowledge on the origins of COVID.” He warned, “He owes the American people answers. A @HouseGOP majority will hold him accountable”:

Meanwhile, Fauci is now stating that lockdowns did not “forever irreparably” damage anyone and contending that Republican oversight is nothing more than pure “character assassination.”