Fauci Says He Would ‘Cooperate’ with GOP — But This Has Been ‘More of a Character Assassination’ than Oversight

The day after announcing he was stepping down in December, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Dr. Anthony Fauci reacted to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) vowing to hold him accountable over his handling of the coronavirus pandemic should the GOP take back control of the House.

According to McCarthy, Fauci “owes the American people answers.”

Fauci told CNN’s “New Day” that he welcomed oversight but argued the GOP had been engaging in “more of a character assassination” than oversight. He added that he would be “happy to cooperate.”

The White House chief medical adviser was asked if he would be willing to testify before Republicans after his retirement.

“Sure, I certainly would consider that,” Fauci replied.

“But you’ve got to remember — I believe oversight is a very important part of government structure, and I welcome it, and it can be productive. But what has happened up till now is more of a character assassination than it is oversight. So, sure, I would be happy to cooperate, so long as we make it something that is a dignified oversight, which it should be, and not just bringing up ridiculous things and attacking my character. That’s not oversight.”

