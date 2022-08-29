Robert Francis O’Rourke, the Democrat gubernatorial hopeful in Texas, is taking a break from the campaign trail and resting at home after being diagnosed with a bacterial infection.

“After feeling ill on Friday, I went to Methodist Hospital in San Antonio where I was diagnosed with a bacterial infection,” O’Rourke said in social media post on Sunday, explaining that they treated him with IV antibiotics.

“While my symptoms have improved, I will be resting at home in El Paso in accordance with the doctors’ recommendations. I am sorry to have had to postpone events because of this, but promise to be back on the road with you as soon as I am able,” he added:

The break on the campaign trail follows a radical week for the anti-gun and pro-abortion Democrat candidate, who last week refused to publicly support any kind of limits on abortion at all — even on partial-birth.

“As governor of Texas, would you allow for any restriction on abortion including an up to partial-birth abortion?” a reporter asked O’Rourke last week.

“I trust women and their doctors to make their decisions about their body, about their health care, and about the future,” the O’Rourke said, refusing to actually answer the question and suggesting it is not his place to say if a woman should be able to murder her child, even right before he or she is being born.

“I think that is the best, smartest, most constitutional, and most American Texan approach to decision and that’s the way to approach it,” he added:

Watch the full presser below:

Monday’s RealClearPolitics average shows Gov. Greg Abbott (R) leading O’Rourke by 6.8 percent.